US Congress website confirms Trump's plans for arms exports to Ukraine

The US Congress records have confirmed media reports suggesting that the administration of President Donald Trump is preparing to sell military products to Ukraine worth US$50 million or more.

Source: European Pravda

Details: An appropriate communication, which was first noticed by the Ukrinform news agency, is included in the list of notes and documents for 29 April.

The number EC-859 refers to a memo from a US State Department legal office official to the Committee on Foreign Affairs. In line with the Arms Export Control Act, the memo reports on a proposed licence for the export of "defence articles, including technical data, and defence services to Ukraine".

Background: Ukrainian English-language newspaper Kyiv Post, citing sources in diplomatic circles, reported that the Trump administration has notified Congress of its intention to approve the export of military goods to Ukraine via direct commercial sales worth US$50 million or more.

This marks the first such instance under the new administration.

