All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

US Congress website confirms Trump's plans for arms exports to Ukraine

Mariya Yemets, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 1 May 2025, 11:36
US Congress website confirms Trump's plans for arms exports to Ukraine
The US flag. Stock photo: Getty Images

The US Congress records have confirmed media reports suggesting that the administration of President Donald Trump is preparing to sell military products to Ukraine worth US$50 million or more.

Source: European Pravda

Details: An appropriate communication, which was first noticed by the Ukrinform news agency, is included in the list of notes and documents for 29 April.

Advertisement:

The number EC-859 refers to a memo from a US State Department legal office official to the Committee on Foreign Affairs. In line with the Arms Export Control Act, the memo reports on a proposed licence for the export of "defence articles, including technical data, and defence services to Ukraine".

Background: Ukrainian English-language newspaper Kyiv Post, citing sources in diplomatic circles, reported that the Trump administration has notified Congress of its intention to approve the export of military goods to Ukraine via direct commercial sales worth US$50 million or more.

This marks the first such instance under the new administration.

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USAaid for Ukraineweapons
Advertisement:
Ukrainian government releases text of US minerals deal
Anti-Ukrainian presidential candidate in Poland removes Ukrainian flag from city hall – video
"We'll get much more than US$350bn", says Trump on Ukraine minerals deal
Natural resources deal details: 57 minerals and US military aid to Ukraine
Trump clears US$50m in arms sales to Ukraine for first time since re-election, says Kyiv Post
Macron and Starmer persuaded Trump to change his stance on Putin – Politico
All News
USA
Trump ally says Senate backs "bone-crushing" sanctions against Russia
Natural resources deal details: 57 minerals and US military aid to Ukraine
Trump clears US$50m in arms sales to Ukraine for first time since re-election, says Kyiv Post
RECENT NEWS
14:14
Russia attacks major agricultural company in Odesa Oblast: almost all property destroyed
14:13
Ukrainian troops regained 115 positions in April – Ukraine's commander-in-chief
14:00
Russia damages Nova Poshta postal service's cargo branch in Odesa
13:38
Aquaspirit combat boats to reinforce Ukrainian military at sea
12:43
Zelenskyy: Russia has ignored ceasefire proposal for over 50 days, tangible push is needed – video
12:39
Ukrainian government releases text of US minerals deal
12:36
Anti-Ukrainian presidential candidate in Poland removes Ukrainian flag from city hall – video
12:04
Russia seeks to create bridgehead to cross Dnipro River, Ukrainian forces say
11:51
updatedPart of downed Russian drone explodes in Kyiv, injuring woman
11:42
Ukraine still repairing confinement structure over Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant damaged by Russian attack, IAEA says
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: