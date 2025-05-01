All Sections
Part of downed Russian drone explodes in Kyiv, injuring woman

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 1 May 2025, 11:51
Part of downed Russian drone explodes in Kyiv, injuring woman
Stock photo: vikka.ua

A woman has been taken to hospital in Kyiv following an overnight Russian drone attack on the capital.

Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Telegram

Details: Klitschko reported that the explosive part of a downed drone had detonated with a delay.

An elderly woman, a resident of the Darnytskyi district, was injured.

Update: Darnytskyi District State Administration in Kyiv has urged local residents to observe heightened safety precautions following explosions of delayed-action cluster munitions in the Bortnychi neighbourhood, likely scattered during the overnight UAV attack.

"In case of discovering suspicious objects, do not approach them, move to a safe distance, immediately call the police and emergency services on 102, and provide the exact location of the object," local authorities said in an appeal to Kyiv residents.

Meanwhile, Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, reported that around 10 explosions had been recorded in a forested park area. He also stated that an explosion on the roof of a residential building had caused partial damage to the roof.

Quote from Tkachenko: "One person has been reported injured. Information is being clarified.

Bomb disposal experts, rescue workers and medics are operating at the scene. Police patrols are securing the scene and preventing unauthorised access.

The explosions are likely caused by cluster munitions dropped by Russian UAVs, but this can only be confirmed after a specialised examination to determine the origin of these explosive devices."

Background: Russian forces had attacked Ukraine with five Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 170 loitering munitions and decoy drones since the evening of 30 April. Reports indicated that 142 drones failed to reach their targets.

