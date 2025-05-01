All Sections
Ukraine downs 74 drones and 68 go off radar as Russia launches 5 Iskander missiles and 170 drones overnight

Iryna BalachukThursday, 1 May 2025, 08:56
Ukraine downs 74 drones and 68 go off radar as Russia launches 5 Iskander missiles and 170 drones overnight
A Ukrainian anti-aircraft system. Stock photo: Ukraine's Air Force

Russian forces have attacked Ukraine with five Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 170 loitering munitions and decoy drones since the evening of 30 April. Reports indicate that 142 drones have failed to reach their targets.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "As of 08:30, 74 Shahed-type loitering munitions (and other types of drones) are confirmed to have been shot down in the east, north, south and centre of the country. A further 68 enemy decoy drones have disappeared from radar (without causing adverse effects)."

Details: The Russian attack has affected Odesa, Kharkiv, Sumy, Donetsk and Kyiv oblasts.

Russian forces fired the missiles from occupied Crimea and launched the drones from the Russian cities of Kursk, Millerovo, Oryol and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as from Cape Chauda in Crimea.

The aerial attack has been repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare assets and mobile fire groups from the Ukrainian defence forces.

