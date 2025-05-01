Russia seeks to create bridgehead to cross Dnipro River, Ukrainian forces say

Russian forces have ramped up their operations in the southern part of the Dnipro River island system in Kherson Oblast, aiming to land on Buhaz Island, establish a bridgehead and cross the Dnipro River.

Source: Ukrinform news agency, citing Colonel Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for Defence Forces of Ukraine's South, on the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "The enemy is trying to cross the water barriers and has just opened up a front; let's call it a new one. The front where they've intensified their activity and made several attempts to land in the river area over the past few days is in the south of the Dnipro River island system. In the very south, near the village of Kizomys, there is the island of Buhaz. There, the enemy is trying to land on this island, seize a bridgehead and cross the Dnipro River from the south."

Details: However, Voloshyn stressed that Russian forces are failing and their attempts are currently fruitless.

"Such incidents happen quite often, but I want to assure you that the Ukrainian defence forces are holding the line and trying to repel all enemy attempts to cross the river," he added.

Background: Defence Forces of Ukraine's South reported that the situation on the Novopavlivka front has escalated significantly, with Russian troops pushing towards the border of Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk oblasts.

