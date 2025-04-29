All Sections
VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 29 April 2025, 16:37
Russians push towards border of Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk oblasts – Ukraine's defence forces
Self-propelled artillery system. Stock photo: the 45th Separate Artillery Brigade

The situation on the Novopavlivka front has escalated significantly, with Russian troops pushing towards the border of three oblasts.

Source: Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for defence forces of Ukraine's south, as reported by Ukrinform

Quote: "The situation on the Novopavlivka front has significantly escalated; the enemy engaged in 23 combat clashes over the past day. Fierce fighting is ongoing there, with the enemy literally pushing towards the border of Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk oblasts.

In addition, the situation remains rather tense on the Orikhiv front, particularly near the settlements of Mali Shcherbaky, Lobkove and Stepove. The enemy is attempting to break through the line of contact there, to reach and seize a bridgehead. This area is not far from Zaporizhzhia, and from there, they could launch fire attacks on our logistics routes stretching from the city of Zaporizhzhia to the east of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and also attack Zaporizhzhia itself and its outskirts."

Details: Voloshyn also noted that the situation on the Prydniprovske (Kherson) front has also escalated over the past few days.

On the Kherson front, attempts by the Russians to seize islands on the Dnipro River have become more frequent. Although the defence forces manage to destroy most Russian watercraft, some Russian troops manage to land on the islands.

Quote: "There, the enemy leaves one or two men at a time on those islands. They play at castaways there. They cannot be evacuated, so their command drops ammunition, water and food to them by drone. They stay there for several days, and there have even been cases when they surrender to our forces. Russian propaganda presents these instances as efforts to establish control over the island zone. But there have been more such attempts in recent days."

Details: Voloshyn also voiced concern over the Russian double-tap strikes on Kherson with guided aerial bombs, followed by artillery and drone attacks.

Quote: "…the enemy is using such a vile tactic: first, it launches bomb attacks, and when rescue workers and emergency services arrive, artillery strikes follow shortly after. The enemy fires artillery and deploys kamikaze drones targeting the very services conducting evacuation and rescue operations. The day before yesterday, there was one such case, and today the enemy carried out a similar strike using three guided aerial bombs."

