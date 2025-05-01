All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Aquaspirit combat boats to reinforce Ukrainian military at sea

Yevheniia HubinaThursday, 1 May 2025, 13:38
Aquaspirit combat boats to reinforce Ukrainian military at sea
Stock photo: Brave1 on Facebook

Aquaspirit will provide the Ukrainian military with combat boats to reinforce them at sea. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are already actively using their products.

Source: Mezha, a technology and IT news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company; Brave1, a Ukrainian platform to bring together innovative companies with ideas and developments that can be used in the defence of Ukraine

Quote from Brave1: "Testing organised by the Armed Forces of Ukraine's Innovation Directorate confirmed the reliability and effectiveness of the equipment. The boats were approved for use in the Armed Forces and can be included in the regular equipment."

Advertisement:

Details: Brave1 reports that over 100 modern boats have been handed over to the Armed Forces and the National Police of Ukraine.

Background: 

  • Ukraine began developing naval surface drones after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. They proved to be effective in combat, for example, in the summer of 2023, when they attacked the Crimean Bridge. Also, the Olenegorsky Gornyak, a Ropucha-class landing ship of the Russian Navy, and the SIG, a large Russian oil tanker, were attacked using the naval surface drones.
  • The French Navy tested a new kamikaze marine drone as part of the POLARIS initiative, which aims to prepare for high-intensity combat operations.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russo-Ukrainian warArmed Forces
Advertisement:
Ukraine's national debt increased by US$2.64bn in March
Ukrainian government releases text of US minerals deal
Anti-Ukrainian presidential candidate in Poland removes Ukrainian flag from city hall – video
"We'll get much more than US$350bn", says Trump on Ukraine minerals deal
Natural resources deal details: 57 minerals and US military aid to Ukraine
Trump clears US$50m in arms sales to Ukraine for first time since re-election, says Kyiv Post
All News
Russo-Ukrainian war
Trump envoy says Ukraine ready to concede territories "de facto" but not "de jure"
US Senate threatens 500% tariffs on Russian goods if Putin refuses to take steps towards achieving peace in Ukraine – Bloomberg
Russia attacks business premises in Kharkiv Oblast: equipment and cars destroyed by fire
RECENT NEWS
15:49
Ukraine's national debt increased by US$2.64bn in March
15:46
US State Secretary Rubio: Signing of mineral deal is step towards ending war in Ukraine
15:00
EXPLAINERHow Canada responds to Trump and the new government's challenges
14:58
Ukraine's Security Service names four Russian accomplices who tortured Ukrainian POWs in Luhansk Oblast
14:31
Trump team dissatisfied with envoy Witkoff's approach to talks with Russia – The New York Post
14:26
Two dead as Russia drops three bombs on Myrnohrad and attacks Novoekonomichne in Donetsk Oblast
14:14
Russia attacks major agricultural company in Odesa Oblast: almost all property destroyed
14:13
Ukrainian troops regained 115 positions in April – Ukraine's commander-in-chief
14:00
Russia damages Nova Poshta postal service's cargo branch in Odesa
13:52
Performing amputation with kitchen knife under rubble: the story of Ukrainian military surgeon Oleksii Nosulko
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: