Aquaspirit combat boats to reinforce Ukrainian military at sea

Source: Mezha, a technology and IT news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company; Brave1, a Ukrainian platform to bring together innovative companies with ideas and developments that can be used in the defence of Ukraine

Quote from Brave1: "Testing organised by the Armed Forces of Ukraine's Innovation Directorate confirmed the reliability and effectiveness of the equipment. The boats were approved for use in the Armed Forces and can be included in the regular equipment."

Details: Brave1 reports that over 100 modern boats have been handed over to the Armed Forces and the National Police of Ukraine.

Ukraine began developing naval surface drones after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. They proved to be effective in combat, for example, in the summer of 2023, when they attacked the Crimean Bridge. Also, the Olenegorsky Gornyak, a Ropucha-class landing ship of the Russian Navy, and the SIG, a large Russian oil tanker, were attacked using the naval surface drones.

The French Navy tested a new kamikaze marine drone as part of the POLARIS initiative, which aims to prepare for high-intensity combat operations.

