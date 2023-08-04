All Sections
Special operation in Novorossiysk: Ukrainian drone damages Russian landing ship

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 4 August 2023, 10:06
Special operation in Novorossiysk: Ukrainian drone damages Russian landing ship
the Olenegorskiy Gornyak large landing ship. Photo: wikipedia

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has conducted a special operation in Novorossiysk Bay, Russia, and an uncrewed surface vessel (USV) has damaged the Olenegorskiy Gornyak large landing ship.

Source: an Ukrainska Pravda source in the Security Service of Ukraine

Quote: "The video shows a SBU USV loaded with 450 kilograms of TNT attacking an enemy ship with about 100 crew members on board."

Details: Sources in the Security Service noted that the special operation was carried out together with the Ukrainian Navy. As a result of the attack, the Olenegorskiy Gornyak now has a big hole in its hull and is currently unable to carry out its combat missions. "Therefore, all the Russians' statements about the so-called repelled attack are fake," the source stressed.

 

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Background: Explosions occurred in the Russian city of Novorossiysk on the night of 3-4 August, and the Russian Defence Ministry has reported an attack by two USVs.

For reference: The Olenegorskiy Gornyak is a large Russian landing ship built in Gdansk, Poland, in 1976. It is a part of Russia’s Northern Fleet’s 121st Landing Ship Brigade. In 2007, it was considered the best landing ship of the Northern Fleet.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

