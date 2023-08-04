All Sections
Special operation in Novorossiysk: Ukrainian drone damages Russian landing ship

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 4 August 2023, 10:06
Special operation in Novorossiysk: Ukrainian drone damages Russian landing ship
the Olenegorskiy Gornyak large landing ship. Photo: wikipedia

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has conducted a special operation in Novorossiysk Bay, Russia, and an uncrewed surface vessel (USV) has damaged the Olenegorskiy Gornyak large landing ship.

Source: an Ukrainska Pravda source in the Security Service of Ukraine

Quote: "The video shows a SBU USV loaded with 450 kilograms of TNT attacking an enemy ship with about 100 crew members on board."

Details: Sources in the Security Service noted that the special operation was carried out together with the Ukrainian Navy. As a result of the attack, the Olenegorskiy Gornyak now has a big hole in its hull and is currently unable to carry out its combat missions. "Therefore, all the Russians' statements about the so-called repelled attack are fake," the source stressed.

 

Background: Explosions occurred in the Russian city of Novorossiysk on the night of 3-4 August, and the Russian Defence Ministry has reported an attack by two USVs.

For reference: The Olenegorskiy Gornyak is a large Russian landing ship built in Gdansk, Poland, in 1976. It is a part of Russia’s Northern Fleet’s 121st Landing Ship Brigade. In 2007, it was considered the best landing ship of the Northern Fleet.

