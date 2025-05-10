Kremlin rejects 30-day ceasefire as long as Ukraine receives weapons

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has stated that Putin has rejected the possibility of a 30-day ceasefire unless the West halts its weapon supplies to Ukraine.

Source: Peskov in an interview with ABC News

Details: Peskov claimed that Russian leader Vladimir Putin had supported the proposal for a 30-day truce but came up with a new reason that prevents Moscow from adhering to it.

Advertisement:

He said that the Kremlin considers the implementation of this initiative impossible as long as "Russian troops are advancing and advancing in quite a confident way". Furthermore, he claimed that Western weapon supplies from the United States and European countries should cease during the truce.

"It will be an advantage for Ukraine. Ukraine will continue their total mobilisation, bringing new troops to the front line. Ukraine will use this period to train new military personnel and to give rest to their existing ones. So, why should we grant such an advantage to Ukraine?" Peskov stated.

Peskov also added that Putin is allegedly "doing whatever is possible to solve the problem, to achieve a settlement through peaceful and diplomatic means", but in the absence of "peaceful and diplomatic means", Moscow "has to continue [the] military operation".

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!