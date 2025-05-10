All Sections
Türkiye expresses readiness to monitor possible ceasefire in Ukraine

Ivanna KostinaSaturday, 10 May 2025, 19:18
Hakan Fidan. Stock photo: Getty Images

Türkiye is prepared to participate in monitoring compliance with a potential ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.

Source: Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who attended an online meeting of the coalition of the willing in Kyiv, reports European Pravda with reference to Anadolu

Details: During the online meeting, Hakan Fidan reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty, expressing Ankara's support for an unconditional ceasefire.

He reiterated that Ankara stands firmly in favour of establishing an unconditional ceasefire in the ongoing conflict and is committed to supporting efforts to achieve this.

"Fidan also expressed Türkiye's readiness to fulfill its responsibilities in monitoring a ceasefire if one is established for the conflict, which is now in its fourth year," the statement said.

Background: 

