EU and US intend to tighten sanctions on Russia if it refuses ceasefire

The European Union and the United States have agreed to a coordinated increase in sanctions against Russia if it does not agree to a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing statements by attendees of the coalition of the willing meeting in Kyiv on 10 May

Quote from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy: "If Russia refuses an unconditional and complete ceasefire, sanctions should be imposed: increased sanctions against its energy sector and banking system."

Quote from Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk: "If Russia takes this proposal [for a 30-day ceasefire - Ed.] lightly, it will be subject to a wave of new sanctions."

Details: The Polish leader also stressed that coordination with the United States is the main element in making this approach effective.

French President Emmanuel Macron separately emphasised the agreement that sanctions would also be strengthened if Russia subsequently violates the ceasefire agreement.

Quote from Macron: "In the event of a violation of this ceasefire, we have agreed that massive sanctions will be prepared and coordinated between Europeans and Americans."

Background:

Earlier, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen promised that the EU will impose sanctions against Russia if it violates a ceasefire.

On Saturday 10 May, representatives of EU nations, including German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, arrived in Kyiv to attend the coalition of the willing summit.

