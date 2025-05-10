Coalition of the willing demands that Russia agree to unconditional ceasefire for 30 days from 12 May

The countries in the coalition of the willing have agreed to demand that Russia engage in a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire effective Monday 12 May to give diplomacy a chance.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a press conference in Kyiv with the leaders of France, the UK, Poland and Germany, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy noted that the demand to Russia is the main result of the latest coalition meeting.

Quote: "The most important thing is that we've agreed that a complete and unconditional ceasefire for at least 30 days should begin on Monday 12 May. Together, we demand this from Russia and know that the United States supports us in this regard."

Details: Zelenskyy pointed out that an attempt to impose conditions would indicate an intention to prolong the war and disrupt diplomacy.

"The ceasefire must be comprehensive; in the air, at sea and on land," he said. "It's entirely possible to ensure the monitoring of the ceasefire in coordination with the United States. That's totally realistic."

The Ukrainian leader believes the ceasefire should last for 30 days to give diplomacy a real chance. During this time, efforts will concentrate on defining the security, political and humanitarian foundations of peace.

French President Emmanuel Macron added that the ceasefire will be monitored primarily by the Americans, but all others will also participate.

Macron said this will allow negotiations on sensitive infrastructure and security guarantees to begin immediately.

"In the event of a violation of this ceasefire, we have agreed that massive sanctions will be prepared and coordinated between Europeans and Americans," the French president noted.

Background:

After the meeting of the coalition of the willing, Zelenskyy and the leaders of four European countries – Germany, France, Poland and the UK – had a telephone conversation with their American counterpart, Donald Trump.

Leaders of France, Germany, Poland and the UK have urged Russia to agree to a 30-day ceasefire in a statement released before the four leaders arrived in Kyiv.

