Ukraine's Special Operations Forces publish footage of how they killed Russian assault group in Russian rear

Anastasia ProtzMonday, 12 May 2025, 12:24
Screenshot: video

Soldiers from one of the units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have killed eight Russian soldiers during a reconnaissance operation behind the line of contact.

Source: Command of the Special Operations Forces  

Quote: "Soldiers from one of the units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine killed an enemy assault group of eight soldiers in the enemy rear."

Details: According to the Special Operations Forces, the unit was conducting special reconnaissance behind the front line when it spotted Russian soldiers. The commander assessed the situation and ordered a tactical manoeuvre to take up a more advantageous position.

As a result of the surprise attack, the entire Russian group was killed. After the battle, Ukrainian servicemen searched the bodies of the Russians and continued their reconnaissance mission without casualties.

