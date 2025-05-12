Ukraine's Special Operations Forces publish footage of how they killed Russian assault group in Russian rear
Soldiers from one of the units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have killed eight Russian soldiers during a reconnaissance operation behind the line of contact.
Source: Command of the Special Operations Forces
Quote: "Soldiers from one of the units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine killed an enemy assault group of eight soldiers in the enemy rear."
Details: According to the Special Operations Forces, the unit was conducting special reconnaissance behind the front line when it spotted Russian soldiers. The commander assessed the situation and ordered a tactical manoeuvre to take up a more advantageous position.
As a result of the surprise attack, the entire Russian group was killed. After the battle, Ukrainian servicemen searched the bodies of the Russians and continued their reconnaissance mission without casualties.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!