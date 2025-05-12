Ukraine approves domestically made Spider ground robot for military use

The Ministry of Defence has codified and approved the Spider ground-based robotic system for use by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: Main Directorate for Support of the Life Cycle of Weapons and Military Equipment

Details: The Spider was developed by a team of Ukrainian engineers, taking into account the practical combat experience of Ukrainian defenders. The system has modifications for performing various tasks such as logistical support and specific engineering tasks. The developers also found a technological solution to increase the control range of such systems.

The ground robot is compact in size – two of them can fit in the back of a military pickup truck. The platform weighs just over 50 kg and can carry up to a hundred kilogrammes of payload. According to the report, the robots have four engines, which increases the mobility and the system’s endurance in combat conditions.

"The robotic platforms are distinguished by their manoeuvrability and ease of control, their ability to operate in areas affected by enemy electronic warfare, and to perform complex manoeuvres in confined spaces. The Spiders dynamically overcome steep slopes and can move at an angle. The battery charge is sufficient for several hours of continuous movement," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

Background: Earlier, the Ministry of Defence codified and approved the Ukrainian-made ground-based robotic system Visliuk for use by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The platform fits into the body of a minibus or trailer.

