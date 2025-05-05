All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Visliuk fibre-optic tracked robot approved for use in Ukrainian Armed Forces

Yevheniia HubinaMonday, 5 May 2025, 14:47
Visliuk fibre-optic tracked robot approved for use in Ukrainian Armed Forces
The Visliuk ground robotic system. Photo: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence has approved and codified the use of the Ukrainian-made Visliuk (Donkey) ground robotic system in Ukrainian defence forces.

Source: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Details: The system is compact enough to fit inside a van or a trailer. It is equipped with two silent electric motors and metal tracks, which provide high cross-country capability on difficult terrain.

Advertisement:

"The system moves confidently off-road, through sand and mud. At the same time, the robot can transport up to 200 kilogrammes of payload. The traction force of the electric motors also enables evacuation functions. It is sufficient to pull out an SUV stuck in the mud," the ministry stated.

The ministry added that Visliuk is manufactured in various configurations: for logistics, evacuation, mine-laying and installation of engineering barriers.

It can also serve as a mobile platform for transporting communications relay towers, combat modules, or day and night surveillance systems.

Advertisement:

"It has jam-resistant control channels. This ground robotic system can optionally be equipped with a fibre-optic module," the ministry noted.

The robotic systems are operable in all weather conditions. The battery capacity allows for several hours of continuous movement at maximum speed.

Background: It was previously reported that Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency had already ordered about 8,000 ground robotic systems in 2025.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

UkraineMinistry of Defenceweapons
Advertisement:
Russians hit car and motorcycle with drones in Donetsk Oblast: eight injured, including two children
Kursk operation has achieved most of its objectives in nine months – Ukraine's commander-in-chief
Romanian presidential election: Russian hackers attack government websites
EU will double military aid to Ukraine if Trump fails to persuade Putin to make peace – European commissioner
Ukrainian Air Force releases video of programmer who downed first Kinzhal missile
Zelenskyy on possible provocations on 9 May: If anyone trusts the Russians, they can try it for themselves
All News
Ukraine
Acting US chargé d'affaires arrives in Kyiv
How to draft the laws in the EU accession process: to enter the EU timely or not?
Spanish company considers producing defence equipment in Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
20:10
Russians attack Nikopol district, injuring three women
19:25
Russians kill three people in two settlements of Sumy Oblast within a day
19:12
BBC: Bulgarians suspected of spying for Russia in UK visited Parliament at least once
19:09
Orbán: Zelenskyy's expectations of "Ukraine-friendly" government in Hungary won't be met
18:52
Trump talks with Turkish president, topics include war in Ukraine
18:39
Ukrainian Air Force strikes UAV command post in Russia's Kursk Oblast
18:11
Upgraded Furia reconnaissance drone will have night optics and 100 km range
18:01
Head of Ukrainian Servant of the People faction predicts that his MPs will support ratification of mineral deal with US
17:56
EXPLAINERWhy a far-right politician is one step away from leading Romania and whether he can be stopped
17:48
Ukraine's allies in EU ready to back Moldova if Orbán's veto persists, despite Ukraine's hopes
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: