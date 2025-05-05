Visliuk fibre-optic tracked robot approved for use in Ukrainian Armed Forces

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence has approved and codified the use of the Ukrainian-made Visliuk (Donkey) ground robotic system in Ukrainian defence forces.

Details: The system is compact enough to fit inside a van or a trailer. It is equipped with two silent electric motors and metal tracks, which provide high cross-country capability on difficult terrain.

"The system moves confidently off-road, through sand and mud. At the same time, the robot can transport up to 200 kilogrammes of payload. The traction force of the electric motors also enables evacuation functions. It is sufficient to pull out an SUV stuck in the mud," the ministry stated.

The ministry added that Visliuk is manufactured in various configurations: for logistics, evacuation, mine-laying and installation of engineering barriers.

It can also serve as a mobile platform for transporting communications relay towers, combat modules, or day and night surveillance systems.

"It has jam-resistant control channels. This ground robotic system can optionally be equipped with a fibre-optic module," the ministry noted.

The robotic systems are operable in all weather conditions. The battery capacity allows for several hours of continuous movement at maximum speed.

Background: It was previously reported that Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency had already ordered about 8,000 ground robotic systems in 2025.

