Germany's secrecy on arms for Ukraine will apply to potential Taurus deliveries

Khrystyna Bondarieva Monday, 12 May 2025, 17:01
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Restrictions introduced by Germany’s new government on disclosing arms deliveries to Ukraine will also apply to potential supplies of long-range Taurus missiles, if such a decision is made.

Source: Ukrinform, citing the statement by German government spokesperson Stefan Kornelius at his first briefing since taking office, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kornelius commented on future arms supplies to Ukraine.

"Germany is ready to continue supporting Ukraine, including with weapons... But we will limit the information regarding specific weapons systems," Kornelius said, adding that "this will also apply to the Taurus systems".

He did not directly answer whether Chancellor Friedrich Merz is ready to approve the delivery of the missiles, but noted that "the government is ready to support Ukraine in the context of long-range weapons".

Kornelius emphasised that detailed information about transferred weapons does not aid Ukraine’s defence strategy when the enemy side knows everything about the assistance provided. Therefore, the decision was made to restrict information on the volume of military aid and not to mention specific weapons systems.

Meanwhile, German Defence Ministry spokesperson Michael Stempfle said: "Regarding Taurus, we are completely refraining [from providing information – ed.] for obvious reasons."

He pointed out that Defence Minister Boris Pistorius had repeatedly said that there must be limits to public communication regarding such matters, especially Taurus, for security reasons.

Meanwhile, the German Defence Ministry believes it is "overrated" when all attention is focused solely on one weapon system.

