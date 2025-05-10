All Sections
Germany's Merz comments on Taurus missiles for Ukraine and confirms that future arms supplies will be classified

Ivanna KostinaSaturday, 10 May 2025, 16:46
Germany's Merz comments on Taurus missiles for Ukraine and confirms that future arms supplies will be classified
Stock photo: Getty Images

During a visit to Kyiv, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has pledged to continue military support for Ukraine, stressing close coordination with European partners and the United States.

Source: Merz in a comment to German news channel n-tv in Kyiv, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Merz commented on the possible supply of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine.

"We support Ukraine militarily to the extent that we can and bear responsibility for it," Merz said. "And we are doing this in order to put an end to this war."

However, he said discussions about specific arms transfers will no longer be held publicly.

"Under my leadership, debates about arms deliveries, calibres, weapons systems and so on will be removed from the public eye," the chancellor said.

He stressed, however, that this matter is in the legitimate public interest. 

Merz added that decisions on the type and amount of military assistance will continue to be made within the Federal Cabinet and in close coordination with international partners.

Background:

  • Earlier, the German news agency dpa, citing government sources, reported that Germany would significantly reduce transparency regarding its arms supplies to Ukraine after three years of openly disclosing such information.
  • Notably, the Christian Democratic Union, the Christian Social Union and the Social Democratic Party of Germany confirmed in their coalition agreement that they would continue supporting Ukraine even before taking office.
  • In mid-April, the German government updated the list of military aid provided to Ukraine, including additional air defence equipment, ammunition and drones.

Germany
