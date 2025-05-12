Part of €800bn EU rearmament plan to be spent on procurement for Ukraine's forces

European Commissioner for Defence Andrius Kubilius has confirmed that under the €800 billion ReArm Europe Plan, part of the funds will be directed towards military support for Ukraine.

Source: Kubilius in an interview with European Pravda

Details: Kubilius explained that the ReArm Europe Plan consists of two major components: €650 billion in projected increases in defence spending by EU member states and €150 billion in loans allocated for defence procurement.

Advertisement:

Quote from Kubilius: "€150 billion is loans, which member states only can take, but they can use those loans for joint procurement with Ukraine. Even procuring from the Ukrainian industry for Ukrainian needs."

Kubilius stressed that for the first time, Ukraine’s industry "is treated equally with European defence industries".

Quote from Kubilius: "And from those €650 billion for national defence spending, part of this money can also be spent on more weapons for Ukraine. It's up to the member states."

Advertisement:

Background:

During the emergency EU defence summit on 6 March, all EU leaders, including Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán, unanimously approved the ReArm Europe Plan.

Kubilius outlined the priorities of the EU's defence policy, including investing in its own defence capabilities and reducing dependence on the United States.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!