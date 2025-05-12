All Sections
Former Russian commander in Ukraine Sergei Surovikin reported to be working in Algeria

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 12 May 2025, 20:43
Representatives of the Russian Embassy in Algeria lay wreaths at the grave of Soviet soldier I. Ostapchenko at the Dely Ibrahim military cemetery in Algeria on 9 May. Photo: Russian Embassy in Algeria

Sergei Surovikin, the former commander of Russian troops in Ukraine who disappeared from sight following the late Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin’s rebellion in Russia, has been spotted in Algeria.

Source: Meduza, a Latvia-based Russian media outlet

Details: Russian journalists have drawn attention to photographs posted by the Russian Embassy in Algeria in which a man similar to Surovikin wearing sunglasses is present.

The embassy did not mention the general's name, but indicated that his position is "head of a group of Russian military specialists".

Background:

  • After Prigozhin’s rebellion in the summer of 2023, Surovikin no longer appeared in the public eye.
  • Rumours spread in the Russian media that the general may have known about the rebellion in advance. He was arrested after the mutiny and released after Prigozhin died in a plane crash.
  • From October 2022 to January 2023, Surovikin commanded the joint group of Russian troops in Ukraine, and from 11 January 2023, he served as deputy commander.
  • Surovikin visited Algeria in September 2023 amid media speculation that he might be appointed to work in the eastern part of the country.
  • In February 2025, Victor Sobolev, a member of the Duma Defence Committee, said that Surovikin was "working as a military adviser" in an African country.

