Russian strikes injure two men in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 13 May 2025, 19:28
The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram 

Russian forces attacked the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 13 May, injuring two men.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "During the day, the aggressor struck the Nikopol district with FPV drones. Artillery attacks were also recorded in the area. The Nikopol, Pokrovsk, Marhanets and Myriv hromadas were affected in the attack.

A man was injured. He was given the necessary medical care and will receive outpatient treatment." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Details: Another man was injured in a kamikaze drone attack on the Novopavlivka hromada in the Synelnykove district.

He was hospitalised in a moderate condition. A car was damaged.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

