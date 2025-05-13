All Sections
Head of Ukrainian President's Office discusses Istanbul talks with US secretary of state

Oleh PavliukTuesday, 13 May 2025, 21:09
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Andrii Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, had a telephone call with US Secretary of State and acting National Security Adviser Marco Rubio on 13 May.

Source: press service of the Ukrainian President’s Office, as reported by European Pravda

Details: During the conversation, Yermak confirmed that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is prepared to attend negotiations in Türkiye and emphasised Kyiv’s commitment to securing an unconditional ceasefire as soon as possible.

Yermak also referred to US President Donald Trump’s suggestion that he might attend the talks in Türkiye on Thursday, adding that the presence of the leaders of the United States, Ukraine and Russia could mark a significant step toward genuine negotiations to end the war.

Direct negotiations between representatives of Kyiv and Moscow are expected on Thursday 15 May.

Background:

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he is scheduled to meet his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara on Thursday, but if Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin only agrees to fly to Istanbul, he and Erdoğan are prepared to travel there instead.
  • Zelenskyy also said that Ukraine’s allies should prepare the strongest package of sanctions against Russia if the Kremlin leader fails to attend the Istanbul talks to agree on a ceasefire.

