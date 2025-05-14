Russian forces attack Pokrovsk and two other fronts over 100 times – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainian forces have repelled 163 Russian assaults over the past 24 hours, including 54 on the Pokrovsk front and a combined 59 on the Lyman and Novopavlivka fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 14 May

Details: On the Kharkiv front, Russian troops carried out four attacks near the settlements of Vovchansk, Topoli and Petrivka.

On the Kupiansk front, two Russian assaults were recorded near the settlements of Pishchane and Zahryzove.

On the Lyman front, Russian troops conducted 29 attacks trying to advance near the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Hrekivka, Tverdokhlibove, Novoserhiivka, Kolodiazi and Hryhorivka and in the direction of Ridkodub, Lypove, Zelena Dolyna and Olhivka.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled three Russian assaults near the village of Hryhorivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, eight clashes occurred near the settlement of Chasiv Yar and towards Bila Hora.

On the Toretsk front, Russian forces mounted six attacks near the town of Toretsk and towards Dyliivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 54 Russian assaults near the settlements of Lysivka, Malynivka, Yelyzavetivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Novoserhiivka, Udachne, Novooleksiivka, Novooleksandrivka, Zaporizhzhia and Andriivka and towards Stara Mykolaivka, Muravka, Oleksiivka, Nova Poltavka, Yablunivka, Myroliubivka, Zoria and Promin.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian forces stopped 30 Russian attempts to breach defensive lines near the settlements of Kostiantynopil, Skudne, Rivnopillia, Pryvilne, Vilne Pole, Shevchenko, Bahatyr, Novopil and Odradne and towards Zelene Pole.

On the Huliaipole front, no engagements occurred.

On the Orikhiv front, Russian forces carried out three attacks towards the settlements of Novodanylivka, Stepove and Mala Tokmachka, but failed to advance.

On the Prydniprovske front, five assaults were repelled by Ukrainian forces.

In the operational zone in Russia's Kursk Oblast, 12 Russian attacks were repelled. In addition, Russian aircraft launched 18 airstrikes using 34 guided aerial bombs and carried out 264 artillery attacks, including 11 with multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian troops in both manpower and equipment, actively undermining Russia's offensive potential in the rear.

