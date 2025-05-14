Over 70% of Ukrainians do not support elections during ceasefire – survey

A recent survey has indicated that 71% of Ukrainians do not support holding elections during a ceasefire with Russia, even with security guarantees for Ukraine, while 25% of the respondents take the opposite view.

Source: the survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) on 2-12 May

Quote: "Thus, the vast majority of Ukrainians – 71% – do not support holding elections after a ceasefire, even with security guarantees, and believe that elections should only be held after a final peace agreement and a complete end to the war. They believe that elections should be held after the ceasefire or even now – 25%."

Advertisement:

Details: The survey also showed a slight increase in support for holding elections either after a ceasefire or right now, rising from 19% in March 2025 to 25% now.

Nonetheless, the proportion of those who believe elections should be held only after the war has fully ended dropped from 78% to 71%.

Read more: Let's wait until after Easter. When will the elections be held in Ukraine?

Advertisement:

For reference: The Omnibus public opinion poll was conducted on 2-12 May. Telephone interviews were used based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers in all government-controlled regions, and 1,010 respondents aged 18 and older were surveyed.

Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical error of such a sample (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.3) did not exceed 4.1% for indicators close to 50%, 3.5% for indicators close to 25%, 2.5% for indicators close to 10%, and 1.8% for indicators close to 5%.

In wartime conditions, a certain systematic deviation is added to the specified formal error.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!