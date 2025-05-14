France says it's high time to strangle Russian economy after adoption of 17th EU sanctions package

Jean-Noël Barrot, France's Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, believes the European Union must focus on a new package of sanctions aimed at strangling the Russian economy and forcing Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin to end his war against Ukraine.

Source: Reuters, citing Barrot, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Speaking after the EU adopted its 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Barrot said the impact of the measures introduced so far had been insufficient. He emphasised that the EU must coordinate with the United States, where Congress has prepared devastating measures in the event that US President Donald Trump decides to pressure Moscow.

Advertisement:

Quote from Barrot: "We will need to go further because these massive sanctions have not so far dissuaded Vladimir Putin from continuing his war of aggression against Ukraine. So we must prepare to expand devastating sanctions that could suffocate Russia's economy for once and for all."

More details: Barrot added that he would hold talks with US Senator Lindsey Graham regarding the sanctions bill the senator is drafting.

The French foreign minister noted that this bill envisages the introduction of 500% tariffs on countries that import Russian oil.

Advertisement:

"Russia has found ways to circumvent the blockade imposed by Europe and the United States so turning off the tap would grab Russia by the throat," he added.

Background:

The newly approved 17th EU sanctions package against Russia contains sanctions targeting the shadow fleet in particular, with nearly 200 vessels, including oil tankers, subject to restrictions. EU ambassadors also approved additional sanctions against Russia for human rights violations, hybrid interventions around the world and chemical weapons proliferation.

It was also reported that the European Commission intends to continue tightening sanctions on Russia. After the 17th package is approved, work on the EU's 18th sanctions package is expected to begin.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!