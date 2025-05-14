All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

EU ambassadors approve 17th package of sanctions against Russia

Ulyana Krychkovska, Tetyana VysotskaWednesday, 14 May 2025, 10:10
EU ambassadors approve 17th package of sanctions against Russia
Stock photo: Getty Images

European Union ambassadors approved the 17th package of sanctions against Russia on Wednesday 14 May.

Source: European Pravda, citing a diplomat from one of the key EU states familiar with the proceedings of the relevant meeting

Details: The diplomat noted that the sanctions target Russia's shadow fleet in particular, with nearly 200 vessels, including oil tankers, subject to restrictions.

Advertisement:

The EU also approved the imposition of sanctions against about 30 new companies involved in the circumvention of sanctions (especially in relation to dual-use goods).

The diplomat said that the EU also approved 75 new individual sanctions against individuals and entities linked to the Russian defence industry.

In addition, the ambassadors also approved additional sanctions against Russia for human rights violations, hybrid interventions around the world and chemical weapons proliferation.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • Notably, the 17th package of sanctions against Russia is to be approved by the EU Foreign Affairs Council on 20 May.
  • On 6 May, EU representatives began discussing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, which focuses on Russia's military machine and shadow fleet.
  • It was also reported that the European Commission intends to continue sanctions pressure on Russia. Therefore, once the 17th package of sanctions is approved, work will commence on the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

EUsanctionsRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Brazilian president pledges to push Putin towards talks in Istanbul
FT: EU wants to introduce higher tariffs on Ukrainian imports
Russia is sending poorly trained recruits into infantry assaults – ISW
Polish hauliers lift blockade at Dorohusk border crossing
Orbán accuses Kyiv of attempted "smear campaign" against Hungary
Zelenskyy reveals what he plans to discuss with Putin
All News
EU
FT: EU wants to introduce higher tariffs on Ukrainian imports
EU to escalate sanctions on Russia with 18th package
EU vows they won't import "even a single molecule" of Russian oil and gas
RECENT NEWS
10:23
Brazilian president pledges to push Putin towards talks in Istanbul
10:10
EU ambassadors approve 17th package of sanctions against Russia
09:37
FT: EU wants to introduce higher tariffs on Ukrainian imports
09:31
Ukraine ready for any format of talks, but with one condition – Head of Zelenskyy's office
09:30
One killed and two injured in Russian drone attack in Sumy Oblast
09:26
Italy expects Russia to agree to 30-day ceasefire
09:09
Russia launches ballistic missile and 145 UAVs overnight: 80 drones downed, 42 go off radar
08:53
Three civilians injured in Russian drone strikes on Kharkiv Oblast – photos
08:37
Ukrainian foreign minister to visit Türkiye where NATO ministers will meet
08:17
Russian forces attack Pokrovsk and two other fronts over 100 times – Ukraine's General Staff
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: