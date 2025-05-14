EU ambassadors approve 17th package of sanctions against Russia

European Union ambassadors approved the 17th package of sanctions against Russia on Wednesday 14 May.

Source: European Pravda, citing a diplomat from one of the key EU states familiar with the proceedings of the relevant meeting

Details: The diplomat noted that the sanctions target Russia's shadow fleet in particular, with nearly 200 vessels, including oil tankers, subject to restrictions.

The EU also approved the imposition of sanctions against about 30 new companies involved in the circumvention of sanctions (especially in relation to dual-use goods).

The diplomat said that the EU also approved 75 new individual sanctions against individuals and entities linked to the Russian defence industry.

In addition, the ambassadors also approved additional sanctions against Russia for human rights violations, hybrid interventions around the world and chemical weapons proliferation.

Background:

Notably, the 17th package of sanctions against Russia is to be approved by the EU Foreign Affairs Council on 20 May.

On 6 May, EU representatives began discussing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, which focuses on Russia's military machine and shadow fleet.

It was also reported that the European Commission intends to continue sanctions pressure on Russia. Therefore, once the 17th package of sanctions is approved, work will commence on the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia.

