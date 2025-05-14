All Sections
Family with six-day-old baby evacuated from Sumy Oblast – video

Anna KovalenkoWednesday, 14 May 2025, 14:00
Family with six-day-old baby evacuated from Sumy Oblast – video
The evacuated family. Photo: Sumy Oblast Police on Facebook

A mother and her three children have been evacuated from the border area of Sumy Oblast by White Angels evacuation teams from Ukraine's National Police. The youngest member of the family is only six days old.

Source: Sumy Oblast Police on Facebook

Details: The family was evacuated from the town of Vorozhba, which is one of the most heavily attacked areas in the oblast.

The 36-year-old mother, along with her three sons aged 12, 7, and a newborn, has been taken to a safer place.

"The baby has not yet seen a world without war; his little life began in conditions where every day is a trial," the police added.

An elderly couple was also evacuated from the town of Bilopillia. They had long refused to leave their home until the attacks became too dangerous. A 64-year-old man and his 59-year-old wife had hoped that "everything would pass" and that their home would "withstand".

"We never thought we would be fleeing from war in our old age," the couple said. "But we are deeply grateful to know we have not been forgotten."

Background: Earlier, White Angels police evacuation teams evacuated a woman and her 12 dogs from Sumy Oblast. The woman had refused to leave the dangerous settlement earlier because she could not abandon her pets.

evacuation
evacuation
Woman living alone on her street evacuated with 12 dogs from Sumy Oblast
Over 280,000 civilians remain in Donetsk Oblast
Over 250 children remain in Donetsk Oblast where mandatory evacuation implemented
