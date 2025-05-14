All Sections
Zelenskyy speaks about his special relationship with Macron

Iryna KutielievaWednesday, 14 May 2025, 17:29
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has spoken about the special relationship he has developed with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with German newspaper Spiegel, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy noted that he and Macron have "a good relationship" and communicate frequently.

Quote: "It began during the war, and it was the same with some other heads of state and government. But not many – two or three with whom I spoke constantly on the phone. I convinced everyone long ago to use phone calls rather than secure lines – frankly, I don’t believe in secure lines." 

Details: Zelenskyy said that Macron "approaches things very creatively" and "is ready to take risks".

"And people who are ready to take risks are people focused on results," Zelenskyy added. "He is also one of the strongest leaders in the world. He finds ways out of difficult situations, and I respect that."

He also shared that he met Macron even before becoming president.

Background:

  • In March, Zelenskyy received a phone call from Macron, while speaking with journalists.
  • Recently, Macron posted a behind-the-scenes video of the joint trip that European leaders made to Kyiv on 10 May, including the moment he called US President Donald Trump in the early hours of the morning, Washington time.

