All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

"Sorry, Emmanuel," says Zelenskyy as Macron calls him during briefing

Ulyana Krychkovska, STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 20 March 2025, 09:58
Sorry, Emmanuel, says Zelenskyy as Macron calls him during briefing

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has received a phone call from his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, while speaking with journalists.

Source: European Pravda

Details: A phone call came in as Zelenskyy was talking to journalists.

Advertisement:

"Sorry, Emmanuel! I'm just having a conversation with a journalist. Can I be back in 15-20 minutes?" the Ukrainian president replied in English.

After that, the journalist asked Zelenskyy a clarifying question about whether French President Macron had just called him.

"Yes, I just spoke to President Macron. We often talk a lot. Once a day, I would say, on average," he confirmed.

The Ukrainian president also stressed that Ukraine and France have very close relations and Macron "helps a lot".

"I am grateful to him for this and will call him back after our conversation," Zelenskyy added.

Background:

  • Recently, the French president stated that Russia should agree to the US-Ukraine proposal for a 30-day ceasefire.
  • In light of the potential withdrawal of US troops from Europe, Macron also mentioned his readiness to propose a French "nuclear umbrella" to protect other European nations. This initiative is backed by nearly 60% of the French population.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

MacronZelenskyy
Advertisement:
US may ask Russia to return Ukrainian children as confidence-building measure, says US National Security Adviser
updatedExplosion in police building in Odesa Oblast leaves one woman dead and others injured
White House pressured UK to criticise Zelenskyy for spat with Trump, Starmer says
Ukrainian high jumper Mahuchikh wins bronze at 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships – video
Ukraine's air defence downs almost 100 Russian drones for third consecutive day
Zelenskyy holds military cabinet meeting in Kharkiv: preparations for Jeddah meeting discussed – video
All News
Macron
Macron does not consider Russia's opinion important on peacekeeping mission in Ukraine
French president says Russia does not give impression of country that sincerely wants peace
Zelenskyy discusses with Macron control over "silence" during ceasefire
RECENT NEWS
20:54
Zelenskyy on talks in Saudi Arabia: Discussion was quite beneficial
20:36
Explosion at police building in Odesa Oblast investigated as terrorist attack, 3 officers injured
20:23
US may ask Russia to return Ukrainian children as confidence-building measure, says US National Security Adviser
19:38
Woman killed, another person injured in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast
18:55
Russians kill two more people in Donetsk Oblast and leave another injured – photo
18:28
updatedExplosion in police building in Odesa Oblast leaves one woman dead and others injured
17:49
Ukraine and US begin talks in Riyadh
17:43
Trump envoy once again claims Putin is ready for peace and denies threat to Europe
15:41
updatedUkraine's 3rd Assault Brigade reports liberation of village of Nadiia in Luhansk Oblast – video
15:31
Dutch and UK prime ministers coordinate next steps on Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: