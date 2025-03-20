"Sorry, Emmanuel," says Zelenskyy as Macron calls him during briefing

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has received a phone call from his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, while speaking with journalists.

Source: European Pravda

Details: A phone call came in as Zelenskyy was talking to journalists.

"Sorry, Emmanuel! I'm just having a conversation with a journalist. Can I be back in 15-20 minutes?" the Ukrainian president replied in English.

After that, the journalist asked Zelenskyy a clarifying question about whether French President Macron had just called him.

"Yes, I just spoke to President Macron. We often talk a lot. Once a day, I would say, on average," he confirmed.

The Ukrainian president also stressed that Ukraine and France have very close relations and Macron "helps a lot".

"I am grateful to him for this and will call him back after our conversation," Zelenskyy added.

Background:

Recently, the French president stated that Russia should agree to the US-Ukraine proposal for a 30-day ceasefire.

In light of the potential withdrawal of US troops from Europe, Macron also mentioned his readiness to propose a French "nuclear umbrella" to protect other European nations. This initiative is backed by nearly 60% of the French population.

