Russians attack car carrying humanitarian aid and injure driver in Kherson Oblast

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 15 May 2025, 09:02
Russians attack car carrying humanitarian aid and injure driver in Kherson Oblast
Entrance sign in Kherson Oblast. Photo: Getty Images

Russian forces used a drone to attack a car carrying humanitarian aid in Kherson Oblast on the evening of 14 May, injuring the driver.

Source: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Telegram; Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "An investigation has found that Russian forces attacked a car transporting humanitarian aid in the Beryslav district with a drone at around 21:50 on 14 May 2025."

Details: The 48-year-old driver was injured in the explosion. He was taken to hospital.

Prosecutors and investigators continue to document war crimes committed by the Russian Armed Forces.

Over the past day, 34 settlements in Kherson Oblast as well as the city of Kherson itself were subjected to Russian drone attacks, artillery shelling and airstrikes.

The Russians attacked social infrastructure and residential areas of the oblast's settlements, damageing a high-rise building and 12 houses, as well as cars.

Nine people have been injured due to the Russian aggression. 

Kherson Oblast
