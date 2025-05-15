European commissioner congratulates Ukrainians on Vyshyvanka Day – video
The European Commissioner for EU Enlargement, Marta Kos, has recorded a video greeting in Ukrainian to mark Vyshyvanka Day. [Vysvhyvanka Day is a holiday dedicated to preserving the iconic Ukrainian embroidered shirt, known as "vyshyvanka" – ed.]
Source: Marta Kos on X(Twitter), as reported by European Pravda
Happy Vyshyvanka Day. З Днем вишиванки. 🌻🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/Lsl6Yl7vz0
— Marta Kos (@MartaKosEU) May 15, 2025
Details: Kos, dressed in an embroidered shirt and standing against a backdrop of a sunflower noted that vyshyvanka is "not just an embroidered ornament, but also Ukrainian identity, resilience and belonging".
"Your culture is your strength. Your land is your soul. And your future is in our common European home. The European Union stands by Ukraine not only in defence, but also in what makes you unique Ukrainians and worthy Europeans," Kos said.
