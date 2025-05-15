European commissioner congratulates Ukrainians on Vyshyvanka Day – video

The European Commissioner for EU Enlargement, Marta Kos, has recorded a video greeting in Ukrainian to mark Vyshyvanka Day. [Vysvhyvanka Day is a holiday dedicated to preserving the iconic Ukrainian embroidered shirt, known as "vyshyvanka" – ed.]

Source: Marta Kos on X(Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Happy Vyshyvanka Day. З Днем вишиванки. 🌻🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/Lsl6Yl7vz0 Advertisement: — Marta Kos (@MartaKosEU) May 15, 2025

Details: Kos, dressed in an embroidered shirt and standing against a backdrop of a sunflower noted that vyshyvanka is "not just an embroidered ornament, but also Ukrainian identity, resilience and belonging".

"Your culture is your strength. Your land is your soul. And your future is in our common European home. The European Union stands by Ukraine not only in defence, but also in what makes you unique Ukrainians and worthy Europeans," Kos said.

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!