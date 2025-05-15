All Sections
No Ukraine-Russia meeting scheduled for now, says Turkish foreign ministry

Khrystyna Bondarieva Thursday, 15 May 2025, 13:12
No Ukraine-Russia meeting scheduled for now, says Turkish foreign ministry
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has reported that no meeting between Russia and Ukraine has been organised as of yet in response to the Russian Federation's claims that talks were scheduled for this morning but were subsequently postponed until the afternoon.

Source: CNN citing a source within the Turkish Foreign Ministry, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to the source, the following international representatives are in Türkiye on Thursday:

  • A "technical" Russian delegation is in Istanbul;
  • Some US officials are also in Istanbul;
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in Ankara and will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan "soon";
  • A NATO foreign ministers meeting continues in Antalya.

Background: 

  • Earlier on Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova announced that Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul were set for Thursday afternoon.
  • However, after arrival at Ankara airport on Thursday, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that a decision on the next steps in negotiations would be made following a conversation with Turkish President Erdoğan.
  • Earlier, Zelenskyy said he was ready to speak personally with the Russian leader on Thursday in Istanbul.
  • Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Putin will not travel to Istanbul to negotiate with the Ukrainian delegation.

