Zelenskyy slams Russia's "decorative" delegation at Türkiye talks – video

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Türkiye for talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Source: Zelenskyy on social media

Quote: "There were signals of direct negotiations. Ukraine confirmed them today [on 15 May – ed] here in Ankara. Our delegation is of the highest level, including representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, my Office, the military and intelligence, to make decisions that could lead to a just peace.

As for the high-level nature of the meeting, we will begin discussions with President Erdoğan and Türkiye’s full delegation. We are in contact with the American side, and I believe they will also be represented at a high level in Türkiye.

The level of the Russian delegation remains officially unknown to me, but from what we see, it appears more decorative than substantive. We will decide our next steps after talks with President Erdoğan. We must understand the Russian delegation’s level, their mandate and whether they have the authority to agree to anything independently. It is well known who makes decisions in Russia."

Details: Zelenskyy added that he and Erdoğan have scheduled a long meeting for an important conversation and important decisions.

After the meeting with Erdoğan, Zelenskyy promised to meet with the press.

This story is developing, we'll bring you the latest updates as they happen.

Background:

On 14 May, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin approved the composition of the Russian delegation for talks with Ukraine in Türkiye on 15 May. The delegation, led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, does not include Putin or other top-ranking officials.

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was ready to speak personally with the Russian leader on Thursday in Istanbul.

US President Donald Trump says he is ready to arrive in Istanbul on Friday for talks on the Russia-Ukraine war.

