Lithuanian foreign minister wears embroidered shirt to mark Vyshyvanka Day

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys has congratulated Ukraine on Vyshyvanka Day and shared a photo of himself wearing a traditional Ukrainian embroidered shirt. [Vysvhyvanka Day is a holiday dedicated to preserving the iconic Ukrainian embroidered shirt, known as "vyshyvanka" – ed.]

Source: Budrys on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Budrys stated that "in every stitch of Ukrainian vyshyvanka lies the nation's identity and pride that cannot be erased".

Happy #VyshyvankaDay! 🇺🇦



In every stitch of Ukrainian #Vyshyvanka lies nation's identity and pride that cannot be erased. By wearing it today we stand for #Ukraine, its freedom, its people and their peaceful future within both the EU and NATO. #StandWithUkraine #SlavaUkraini pic.twitter.com/baarGBfUUs — Kęstutis Budrys (@BudrysKestutis) May 15, 2025

"By wearing it today we stand for Ukraine, its freedom, its people and their peaceful future within both the EU and NATO," he wrote.

Additionally, Budrys posted a photo of himself wearing a vyshyvanka.

Background:

Earlier, EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos shared a video greeting in Ukrainian to mark Vyshyvanka Day.

Last year, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen also wore a vyshyvanka to celebrate Ukrainian culture on the occasion.

