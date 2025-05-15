European Parliament backs 50% tariff hike on Russian and Belarusian agricultural goods

The European Parliament's Committee on International Trade has approved a 50% increase in duties on certain Russian and Belarusian agricultural goods.

Source: European Parliament's press service, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Members of the committee endorsed a European Commission proposal to raise EU duties by 50% on agricultural goods from Russia and Belarus that are not yet subject to other tariffs.

The aim is to further reduce the EU's reliance on these countries. The new tariffs will apply to products such as sugar, vinegar, flour and animal feed.

The approved text includes a transitional period, with duties rising to €430 per tonne by 2028.

The measures are expected to significantly reduce EU imports of these goods originating from or exported directly or indirectly from Russia and Belarus.

This should encourage further diversification of fertiliser production in the EU, a sector currently struggling with low prices for imported goods.

The legislation also requires the European Commission to monitor price increases that could harm the EU's internal market and agricultural sector and to take steps to mitigate them.

The proposal will be put to a vote at the European Parliament's next plenary session in Brussels on Thursday 22 May.

Background:

Tariffs on most agricultural products from Russia and Belarus, particularly grain, have been in place in the EU since July 2024.

Ukraine, Poland and the Baltic states have long advocated a complete ban on these imports.

