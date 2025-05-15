All Sections
Ukraine to receive all F-16s pledged by Norway by end of 2025

Oleh PavliukThursday, 15 May 2025, 17:24
date 2025-05-15

Ukraine to receive all F-16s pledged by Norway by end of 2025
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Norwegian Defence Minister Tore O. Sandvik has confirmed that the delivery of the F-16 fighter jets pledged to Ukraine will be completed in 2025.

Source: NRK, a Norwegian public broadcasting company, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Norwegian defence minister stated that Ukraine had received "some aircraft", while the remaining jets will be handed over within 2025.

Sandvik added that the transfer of Norwegian F-16s is proceeding as planned, but for operational security reasons and following consultations with Ukraine, the number of aircraft delivered will not be disclosed.

He also recalled that in 2024, the Norwegian government increased its support for Ukrainian air defence by NOK 1.3 billion (approx. US$124.8 million).

Sandvik stated that with this contribution, Norway is helping to enhance Ukraine's air defence in cooperation with other members of the air defence coalition, an international group focused on supporting and developing Ukraine's air defence capabilities.

Background:

