Ukrainian company to build motorway in Romania for €460m

Ukrainian road building company Avtomahistral-Pivden, in partnership with Romanian firm Precon Transilvania, has signed a contract with Romania's state-owned company CNAIR to construct the first section of a motorway connecting the cities of Arad and Oradea.

Source: press service for Avtomahistral-Pivden

Details: The contract, worth €460 million, was signed in Bucharest.

It provides for the construction of the first 33.7-km section of the road, which is part of the Via Carpathia, a strategic European transport corridor that will connect the Baltic, Black and Mediterranean seas.

This section involves the construction of 32 bridges, junctions and overpasses, featuring a 727-metre overpass over a railway line, along with two car parks equipped with electric vehicle charging stations.

The works are scheduled to be completed within 24 months.

Mykola Tymofieiev, CEO of Avtomahistral-Pivden, described the signing of the contract as a historic event, as it marks the first time a Ukrainian company will participate in a major infrastructure project in an EU country.

