Russia attacks two districts in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing woman

Russian forces attacked the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 15 May, killing a woman.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The aggressor struck the Synelnykove district in the evening. A woman has been killed. Residential buildings have been damaged. We are gathering information."

Details: Russian troops attacked the Nikopol district using first-person view drones and artillery throughout the day. They targeted the city of Nikopol as well as the Pokrovske and Marhanets hromadas. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

An industrial facility and two houses are reported to have been damaged.

