Ulyana Krychkovska, Alona MazurenkoFriday, 16 May 2025, 10:20
Zelenskyy arrives in Albania

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Albania for a summit of the European Political Community (EPC).

Source: Ukrinform news agency, citing Zelenskyy's spokesperson Serhii Nykyforov; European Pravda

Details: Nykyforov reported on the morning of Friday 16 May that Zelenskyy had arrived at the summit.

"Yes, the president is already in Albania to attend the EPC summit," he said.

For reference: The European Political Community is a platform for cooperation among nations across the European continent that is open to states outside the European Union.

Background:

  • Media reports suggest that a drastic intensification of sanctions against Moscow will be the main topic at the EPC summit.
  • The previous summit of the European Political Community was held in Budapest in November 2024.

