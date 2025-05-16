All Sections
US representative to attend Ukraine-Russia talks, but it's not state secretary

Khrystyna Bondarieva Friday, 16 May 2025, 10:56
US representative to attend Ukraine-Russia talks, but it's not state secretary
Michael Anton. Photo: US Department of State

A representative from the United States will attend the talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul on Friday 16 May, which will also include Türkiye.

Source: BBC, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Correspondent Tom Bateman, who is travelling with the US delegation, reported that a US representative is expected to attend the talks between Ukraine and Russia. It will likely be one of Secretary of State Marco Rubio's aides rather than Rubio himself.

Updated: Later, US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce noted that the US would be represented by Michael Anton, Director of Policy Planning at the Department of State.

Turkish news agency Anadolu reported that Türkiye would also attend the Ukraine-Russia meeting.

Earlier on Friday, a plane carrying Rubio landed in Istanbul.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, US President Donald Trump said that a peaceful settlement of Russia's war against Ukraine could not take place without him meeting with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Rubio has supported this view, expressing scepticism about the outcome of the Russo-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul.

