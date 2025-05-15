All Sections
Trump says Ukraine peace talks will not move forward without him meeting Putin

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 15 May 2025, 15:43
Trump aboard Air Force One. Photo: Reuters 

US President Donald Trump has said there will be no progress in peace talks on Ukraine until he personally meets with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: Reuters; the press service for the White House

Details: While speaking to journalists aboard Air Force One shortly before landing in Dubai – the third stop on his Middle East tour – Trump stated that he "knows nothing" about the meeting in Türkiye or the composition of the Russian delegation.

However, he emphasised that no progress could be expected without a face-to-face meeting with the Russian leader.

Quote: "Nothing is going to happen until Putin and I get together."

Background:

  • On 14 May, Putin approved the composition of the Russian delegation for talks with Ukraine in Türkiye on 15 May. Putin himself is not on the list.
  • Earlier, media reports emerged indicating that Trump would also not travel to Türkiye, although he had previously said he was "considering" visiting if Putin attended.
  • Later, Trump noted that he was ready to arrive in Istanbul on Friday 16 May to join negotiations on the Russo-Ukrainian war.
  • On 15 May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Türkiye for talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Kremlin representatives. Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine had come to the negotiations with a high-level delegation, but the news from Moscow about the Russian delegation suggested that Russia was preparing for talks on a "decorative than substantive level".
  • Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Putin would not travel to Istanbul for negotiations with the Ukrainian delegation.
  • NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said Putin had missed an opportunity to start negotiating peace in Istanbul – talks for which President Zelenskyy was ready – and instead sent a low-level delegation.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

