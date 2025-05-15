Trump says Ukraine peace talks will not move forward without him meeting Putin

US President Donald Trump has said there will be no progress in peace talks on Ukraine until he personally meets with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: Reuters; the press service for the White House

Details: While speaking to journalists aboard Air Force One shortly before landing in Dubai – the third stop on his Middle East tour – Trump stated that he "knows nothing" about the meeting in Türkiye or the composition of the Russian delegation.

However, he emphasised that no progress could be expected without a face-to-face meeting with the Russian leader.

Quote: "Nothing is going to happen until Putin and I get together."

Background:

On 14 May, Putin approved the composition of the Russian delegation for talks with Ukraine in Türkiye on 15 May. Putin himself is not on the list.

Earlier, media reports emerged indicating that Trump would also not travel to Türkiye, although he had previously said he was "considering" visiting if Putin attended.

Later, Trump noted that he was ready to arrive in Istanbul on Friday 16 May to join negotiations on the Russo-Ukrainian war.

On 15 May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Türkiye for talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Kremlin representatives. Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine had come to the negotiations with a high-level delegation, but the news from Moscow about the Russian delegation suggested that Russia was preparing for talks on a "decorative than substantive level".

Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Putin would not travel to Istanbul for negotiations with the Ukrainian delegation.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said Putin had missed an opportunity to start negotiating peace in Istanbul – talks for which President Zelenskyy was ready – and instead sent a low-level delegation.

