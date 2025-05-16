All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine has paid US$770 million for weapons it has not received yet – Financial Times

Artur KryzhnyiFriday, 16 May 2025, 11:56
Ukraine has paid US$770 million for weapons it has not received yet – Financial Times
Ammunition. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine has transferred US$770 million to foreign arms suppliers as an advance payment, but much of this weaponry and ammunition has not been delivered.

Source: Financial Times, citing documents from the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine and internal materials obtained

Details: One illustrative case was the story of 28-year-old American Tanner Cook from Arizona, the owner of a small gun shop on the outskirts of Tucson.

Advertisement:

Cook's company, OTL, was awarded a €49 million contract in 2022 to supply ammunition to the Ukrainian army. Ukraine paid €17.1 million in advance, but the ammunition was never delivered. Although the Ukrainian side won the arbitration in Vienna, the money has not yet been returned.

Documents obtained by the Financial Times show that Ukraine has lost at least US$770 million in advance payments to foreign intermediaries for weapons that have never been delivered over the three years of the war.

Internal corruption scandals exacerbate the situation: several officials responsible for defence procurement have already been dismissed, and some face charges. Dozens of contracts are being investigated for suspected abuses.

Advertisement:

A Ukrainian court found that the state-owned company Ukrspecexport purchased 120mm mortars in April 2022 from Sudanese sellers who, it turned out, had close ties to the Russian Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation and Yevgeny Prigozhin's Wagner Private Military Company.

Background: Ukraine became Europe's largest importer of arms between 2019 and 2023, while Russian arms exports decreased by 53% over the same period.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

weaponsUkraine
Advertisement:
Ukraine-Russia talks suspended
Trump speaks on when he will meet with Putin
Russians attack Kupiansk, killing one person and injuring four
Ukraine loses F-16: pilot diverts jet from populated area and successfully ejects
German Chancellor Merz reveals when EU may approve new sanctions package against Russia
US may discuss Trump-Putin meeting after Middle East tour – Rubio
All News
weapons
Ukrainian intelligence release footage showing S-200 missile strikes on Russians – photo, video
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces destroy Russian Buk-M3 system worth US$45 million – video
Ukraine approves domestically made Spider ground robot for military use
RECENT NEWS
16:48
German chancellor calls talks in Istanbul "very small but positive signal"
16:27
Istanbul talks address prisoner exchange and ceasefire – Ukraine's defence minister
15:45
Ukraine-Russia talks suspended
15:45
Pope Leo XIV offers Vatican as venue for talks between Ukraine and Russia
15:43
Russians make "unrealistic" demands at Istanbul talks, Sky News report
15:33
EU to sanction Nord Stream pipelines to block investment
15:32
Zelenskyy at Albania summit calls for punishment for Russia if Istanbul talks fail
15:23
Ukrainian delegation communicates with Russians through interpreter at Istanbul talks
14:59
EXPLAINERHead of the Polish embassy on aid to Ukraine, provocations and Russia's attack
14:50
Trump says he "may" call Putin
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: