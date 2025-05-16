All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

EU to sanction Nord Stream pipelines to block investment

Tetyana VysotskaFriday, 16 May 2025, 15:33
EU to sanction Nord Stream pipelines to block investment
Stock photo: Getty Images

The European Union plans to impose sanctions on the operators of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, which transport Russian gas to Europe, to eliminate any future investment interest.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Paula Pinho, chief spokesperson for the European Commission, announced this during a briefing in Brussels on 16 May. The sanctions aim to make the pipelines unattractive to investors.

Advertisement:

Quote: "So the idea is to dissuade any interest, and notably interest from investors, in pursuing any activity on Nord Stream also in the future," Pinho said.

Details: Pinho noted that both pipelines are currently non-operational. "In August 2022, Russia suspended the deliveries of gas through Nord Stream 1. And some weeks later, there was an incident, an accident, we don't know exactly, which basically meant that Nord Stream, part of it blew up, and ever since three of the four pipelines are not operational anymore," she said.

Quote: "Why then sanction this? Because you don't know what can happen. Nord Stream 1 could be repaired. Nord Stream 2 could theoretically be licensed," Pinho added.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, stated that a new EU sanctions package against Russia, aimed at increasing pressure on Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin, may target Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2.
  • A summit of the European Political Community in Albania on 16 May is expected to focus on significantly tightening sanctions against Moscow.
  • European Pravda reported that the European Union may impose sanctions on the consortium operating the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline if Russia fails to start a ceasefire as planned.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

EUsanctionsRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Ukraine confirms that Russia made unacceptable demands in Istanbul
Apart from 17th package of sanctions against Russia, EU to approve three more on 20 May
Former US ambassador to Ukraine admits she decided to quit because of Trump
Ukraine-Russia talks suspended
Trump speaks on when he will meet with Putin
Russians attack Kupiansk, killing one person and injuring four
All News
EU
German Chancellor Merz reveals when EU may approve new sanctions package against Russia
European commissioner congratulates Ukrainians on Vyshyvanka Day – video
Ukraine's deputy PM for EU integration outlines next steps for opening first EU negotiation cluster
RECENT NEWS
19:31
Ukraine expects meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin to take place as soon as possible – Ukrainian Foreign Ministry
19:29
Ukraine confirms that Russia made unacceptable demands in Istanbul
19:21
Presidents Zelenskyy and Sandu affirm joint EU path for Ukraine and Moldova
18:43
Apart from 17th package of sanctions against Russia, EU to approve three more on 20 May
18:27
Italian PM urges ceasefire and peace in Istanbul talks
18:15
Hungarian PM to raise Ukraine's "campaign to discredit Hungary" with NATO's Rutte
18:06
18th EU sanctions package may include third-country banks involved in supporting Russian army
17:56
Turkish foreign minister: Ukraine and Russia have agreed "in principle" to meet again
17:42
Russians in Istanbul threatened to fight forever and seize Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts – The Economist
16:55
Putin's spokesman says Ukraine and Russia will spell out their vision of ceasefire in detail
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: