Power engineers attacked by Russian FPV drone in Donetsk Oblast

A repair crew from DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy company, came under fire in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: DTEK press service

Quote: "Another difficult day for the power engineers of Donetsk Oblast. Today, our colleagues came under fire near the front line. An FPV drone explosion damaged a work vehicle," the company stated.

Advertisement:

Details: It is reported that the power engineers were not injured.

Background: On the night of 24-25 April, Oleksii Khlibets, a miner and combine operator at the DTEK-owned Heroes of Space coal mine was killed in his own home as a result of a Russian drone strike on a residential building in the city of Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!