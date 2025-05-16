All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Power engineers attacked by Russian FPV drone in Donetsk Oblast

Alyona KyrychenkoFriday, 16 May 2025, 16:51
Power engineers attacked by Russian FPV drone in Donetsk Oblast
Emergency worker. Stock photo: Getty Images

A repair crew from DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy company, came under fire in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: DTEK press service

Quote: "Another difficult day for the power engineers of Donetsk Oblast. Today, our colleagues came under fire near the front line. An FPV drone explosion damaged a work vehicle," the company stated.

Advertisement:

Details: It is reported that the power engineers were not injured.

Background: On the night of 24-25 April, Oleksii Khlibets, a miner and combine operator at the DTEK-owned Heroes of Space coal mine was killed in his own home as a result of a Russian drone strike on a residential building in the city of Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Donetsk Oblastenergyattack
Advertisement:
Polish PM says he expects "very difficult days" ahead after call with Trump
Ukraine confirms that Russia made unacceptable demands in Istanbul
EU to boost 17th sanctions package against Russia with three additional measures
Former US ambassador to Ukraine admits she decided to quit because of Trump
Ukraine-Russia talks suspended
Trump speaks on when he will meet with Putin
All News
Donetsk Oblast
Russians kill two civilians in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, with Molniya drone
Russians attack Donetsk Oblast, injuring six people
Russians advance near Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
RECENT NEWS
20:18
Turkish official says Ukraine-Russia talks were "more positive than expected" – CNN
20:01
Polish PM says he expects "very difficult days" ahead after call with Trump
19:42
Ukraine begins reviewing lists of POWs for swap with Russia
19:31
Ukraine expects meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin to take place as soon as possible – Ukrainian Foreign Ministry
19:29
Ukraine confirms that Russia made unacceptable demands in Istanbul
19:21
Presidents Zelenskyy and Sandu affirm joint EU path for Ukraine and Moldova – video
18:43
EU to boost 17th sanctions package against Russia with three additional measures
18:27
Italian PM urges ceasefire and peace in Istanbul talks
18:15
Hungarian PM to raise Ukraine's "campaign to discredit Hungary" with NATO's Rutte
18:06
18th EU sanctions package may include third-country banks involved in supporting Russian army
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: