Power engineers attacked by Russian FPV drone in Donetsk Oblast
Friday, 16 May 2025, 16:51
A repair crew from DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy company, came under fire in Donetsk Oblast.
Source: DTEK press service
Quote: "Another difficult day for the power engineers of Donetsk Oblast. Today, our colleagues came under fire near the front line. An FPV drone explosion damaged a work vehicle," the company stated.
Details: It is reported that the power engineers were not injured.
Background: On the night of 24-25 April, Oleksii Khlibets, a miner and combine operator at the DTEK-owned Heroes of Space coal mine was killed in his own home as a result of a Russian drone strike on a residential building in the city of Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
