Man and his daughter killed in Russian drone strike on Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Fire in a high-rise building in the city of Pavlohrad caused by the Russian attack. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

On the night of 24-25 April, a Russian drone strike on a residential building in the city of Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killed Oleksii Khlibets, a miner and combine operator at Heroes of Space Coal Mine of Ukraine’s largest private energy company DTEK. The man died in his flat.

Source: press service for DTEK

Details: Oleksii’s 15-year-old daughter Valeriia was also killed.

Advertisement:

His wife, Oksana, sustained severe injuries. DTEK reported that doctors are currently fighting to save her life.

Background: On the night of 24-25 April, Russian forces attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones, causing fires in several settlements. Three people were killed and 14 others injured in Pavlohrad.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!