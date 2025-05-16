Ukraine expects meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin to take place as soon as possible – Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

Kyiv supports holding a meeting between the leaders of Ukraine and Russia as soon as possible, as it believes that only at this level can effective decisions to end the war be made.

Source: Ukraine’s First Deputy Foreign Minister Serhii Kyslytsia to journalists in Türkiye on Friday, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kyslytsia said that in order to build on the "previous success" of the talks in Istanbul, pressure on Russia must be maintained.

Quote: "There are many issues that can only be resolved through a meeting of state leaders, because given the complexity of these issues and the nature of Russia, where practically every important matter can only be decided by Putin, we hope that the summit will take place as soon as possible."

Background:

On 16 May, for the first time in over three years, direct talks between a Russian and Ukrainian delegations were held in Istanbul.

Following the meeting, Ukraine’s Defence Minister Rustem Umierov said the discussions addressed a ceasefire, humanitarian issues and a possible meeting at the leaders’ level.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, commenting on the negotiations in Istanbul, criticised Russia’s position as "unacceptable".

