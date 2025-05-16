All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Istanbul talks address prisoner exchange and ceasefire – Ukraine's defence minister

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 16 May 2025, 16:27
Istanbul talks address prisoner exchange and ceasefire – Ukraine's defence minister
Rustem Umierov. Photo: Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence

Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov has said that during the talks in Istanbul, the Ukrainian and Russian delegations discussed the possibility of a large-scale exchange of prisoners in the thousand-for-thousand format.

Source: Rustem Umierov’s statement after talks in Istanbul, Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti 

Details: In addition, the parties raised the issue of a ceasefire and the preparation of a potential meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The agenda that has been given to our host and our partners was to discuss, first, the ceasefire and second one is the humanitarian track, the exchanges, and third is a potential meeting on the [state] leaders’ level. As a result, we’ve agreed to exchange thousand-for-thousand. We are working on other modalities of the exchange."

Details: Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian delegation and Putin's aide, confirmed the agreement on a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine.

Quote from Medinsky: "In the coming days, a large-scale exchange of prisoners will take place – a thousand for a thousand."

Details: The parties also discussed the ceasefire and preparations for a potential meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin.

Background:

  • Peace talks between delegations from Ukraine and the Russian Federation are continuing in Istanbul, Türkiye. The Russians have put forward a number of unacceptable conditions.
  • Sky News has reported, citing a source in Ukrainian diplomatic circles, that Russia put forward demands that are unrealistic and go far beyond what was previously discussed.
  • The source said that Russia's demands include the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from its own territories before a ceasefire can be declared.
  • The source also noted that there were other unacceptable demands.
  • Earlier it became known that for the first time in more than three years, direct talks between Russia and Ukraine had begun in Istanbul.
  • It was reported that Russia had sent a low-level delegation led by Putin aide Vladimir Medinsky to the talks in Türkiye.
  • The media also reported that the Russian delegation in Istanbul demanded that US representatives not be present at the talks with the Ukrainian side.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Rustem Umierovprisonersnegotiations
Advertisement:
Polish PM says he expects "very difficult days" ahead after call with Trump
Ukraine confirms that Russia made unacceptable demands in Istanbul
EU to boost 17th sanctions package against Russia with three additional measures
Former US ambassador to Ukraine admits she decided to quit because of Trump
Ukraine-Russia talks suspended
Trump speaks on when he will meet with Putin
All News
Rustem Umierov
Ukraine's defence minister makes personnel changes at Defence Ministry
Ukraine's Defence Ministry denies Ukraine is "90%" behind US peace proposal
Ukraine's defence minister says Kyiv supports Trump's peace initiative by 90% – The New York Post
RECENT NEWS
20:18
Turkish official says Ukraine-Russia talks were "more positive than expected" – CNN
20:01
Polish PM says he expects "very difficult days" ahead after call with Trump
19:42
Ukraine begins reviewing lists of POWs for swap with Russia
19:31
Ukraine expects meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin to take place as soon as possible – Ukrainian Foreign Ministry
19:29
Ukraine confirms that Russia made unacceptable demands in Istanbul
19:21
Presidents Zelenskyy and Sandu affirm joint EU path for Ukraine and Moldova – video
18:43
EU to boost 17th sanctions package against Russia with three additional measures
18:27
Italian PM urges ceasefire and peace in Istanbul talks
18:15
Hungarian PM to raise Ukraine's "campaign to discredit Hungary" with NATO's Rutte
18:06
18th EU sanctions package may include third-country banks involved in supporting Russian army
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: