Talks between Ukraine, US and Türkiye begin in Istanbul

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 16 May 2025, 10:57
Photo: Getty Images

Trilateral talks between the delegations of Ukraine, the United States and Türkiye are starting in Istanbul.

Source: European Pravda; Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Quote: "Trilateral talks between the delegations of Ukraine, the United States and Türkiye have begun in Istanbul."

Details: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also published a video showing Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio heading to the talks.

Background:

  • Earlier, the Turkish state-run Anadolu Agency published a schedule of meetings in Istanbul between delegations from Ukraine, the US, Türkiye and Russia.
  • US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said that the US would be represented by Michael Anton, Director of the Secretary of State's Policy Planning Office.
  • Earlier, sources told Ukrainska Pravda that the negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul would begin on Friday 16 May.
  • Vladimir Medinsky, head of the Russian delegation and a Putin aide, noted that Ukraine's representatives are expected to attend the talks at 10:00 on Friday in Istanbul.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that the United States and Türkiye would mediate the peace talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul.
  • On 15 May, Zelenskyy issued a decree approving the composition of a 12-member Ukrainian delegation for negotiations with Russia in Istanbul "to achieve a just and sustainable peace". The decree also authorises the head of the delegation to make changes to its composition with presidential approval and approves classified negotiating directives.

