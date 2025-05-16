Talks between Ukraine, US and Türkiye begin in Istanbul

Trilateral talks between the delegations of Ukraine, the United States and Türkiye are starting in Istanbul.

Quote: "Trilateral talks between the delegations of Ukraine, the United States and Türkiye have begun in Istanbul."

Details: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also published a video showing Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio heading to the talks.

Background:

Earlier, the Turkish state-run Anadolu Agency published a schedule of meetings in Istanbul between delegations from Ukraine, the US, Türkiye and Russia.

US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said that the US would be represented by Michael Anton, Director of the Secretary of State's Policy Planning Office.

Earlier, sources told Ukrainska Pravda that the negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul would begin on Friday 16 May.

Vladimir Medinsky, head of the Russian delegation and a Putin aide, noted that Ukraine's representatives are expected to attend the talks at 10:00 on Friday in Istanbul.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that the United States and Türkiye would mediate the peace talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul.

On 15 May, Zelenskyy issued a decree approving the composition of a 12-member Ukrainian delegation for negotiations with Russia in Istanbul "to achieve a just and sustainable peace". The decree also authorises the head of the delegation to make changes to its composition with presidential approval and approves classified negotiating directives.

