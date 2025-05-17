Russia loses 910 soldiers over past day
Saturday, 17 May 2025, 07:25
Russia has lost 910 soldiers killed and wounded as well as more than 140 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 17 May 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 972,600 (+910) military personnel;
- 10,831 (+6) tanks;
- 22,553 (+7) armoured combat vehicles;
- 27,942 (+34) artillery systems;
- 1,386 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,167 (+0) air defence systems;
- 372 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 336 (+0) helicopters;
- 36,278 (+155) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,197 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 48,809 (+96) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,892 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
