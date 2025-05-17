Russia kills two civilians and injures 13 more in Kherson Oblast

Two people have been killed and another 13 injured due to Russian aggression on 16-17 May.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that Russian forces had targeted critical and railway infrastructure and residential areas of the oblast’s settlements, damaging two high-rise buildings and 10 houses.

The Russians also destroyed a petrol station, mobile phone tower, gas pipelines and outbuildings. They hit a lorry carrying humanitarian aid and cars.

