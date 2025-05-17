Russians used 112 guided bombs to attack Ukraine on Friday – General Staff

Ukrainian tank engaging its target. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russians conducted one missile strike, using one missile, and 63 airstrikes, using 112 guided bombs, on Ukrainian territory on Friday 16 May. They also fired 135 times on Ukrainian positions using multiple-launch rocket systems.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 17 May

Details: A total of 145 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day.

Ukrainian aircraft and units from the Rocket Forces and Artillery struck seven areas where Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated and one air defence system belonging to the Russians.

On the Kharkiv front, the Russians conducted five assaults on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Vovchansk, Stroivka and Kamianka.

On the Kupiansk front, four Russian attacks occurred. Ukrainian forces repelled Russian assaults towards Kolisnykivka, Novoosynove and near Zahryzove.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted 17 attacks, trying to advance near the settlements of Hrekivka, Torske, Yampolivka and Kolodiazi and towards Shyikivka, Olhivka, Novyi Myr, Ridkodub and Zelena Dolyna.

On the Siversk front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions four times near the settlements of Verkhnokamianske and Bilohorivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, two combat clashes occurred near the settlements of Chasiv Yar and Kurdiumivka.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted 19 attacks near the settlements of Toretsk and Krymske and towards Dyliivka, Katerynivka, Pleshchiivka and Novospaske.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders stopped 52 Russian assault and offensive actions near the settlements of Novoserhiivka, Malynivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Zaporizhzhia, Troitske, Bohdanivka and Andriivka and towards Oleksiivka, Poltavka, Yablunivka, Stara Mykolaivka and Nova Poltavka.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians conducted 18 attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynopil, Shevchenko and Novosilka and towards Bahatyr and Zelene Pole.

On the Huliaipole and Prydniprovske fronts, no combat clashes were recorded.

On the Orikhiv front, Ukrainian defenders repelled two Russian assaults near the settlements of Shcherbaky and Mali Shcherbaky.

On the Kursk front, 13 combat clashes occurred. The Russians conducted 20 airstrikes, using 37 guided bombs, and fired 195 times on Ukrainian positions and settlements, including 11 times from multiple-launch rocket systems.

