Ukraine's National Guard unveils new multiple rocket launcher – video

The National Guard of Ukraine has presented a modernised multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS) – a 122-mm system developed on the basis of the HMMWV vehicle platform.

Source: Commander of the National Guard Oleksandr Pivnenko

Details: The system is said to offer exceptional mobility and cross-country capability, reaching speeds of up to 100 km/h, including off-road conditions.

The maximum firing range is up to 40 km.

Quote from Pivnenko: "The installed electronic warfare systems allow us to counter enemy drones and radar, reducing the likelihood of detection.

The new MLRS meets the need for compact and manoeuvrable systems capable of supporting company- and battalion-level units. In the context of the ongoing war, the mobility and low visibility of the system enable the National Guard to effectively strike targets. Cooperation with electronic warfare and aerial reconnaissance units helps avoid counter-battery fire."

Details: Pivnenko emphasised that the system aligns strongly with the tactics of "manoeuvre warfare, where speed and coordination are decisive".

